DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police began firing tear gas at protesters Sunday night, about 45 minutes after the curfew went into effect.
Protests during the day on Sunday remained peaceful but became disruptive after dark.
Protesters blocked streets and kneeled in front of a line of officers in riot gear on Colfax near Washington Street at 8:45 p.m.
