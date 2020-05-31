



— Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen pleaded with members of the community to protest peacefully during a news conference on Sunday, after a third night of riots and looting.

“We are asking for dialogue and not destruction,” Chief Pazen said Sunday. “We see you. We hear you. And we want to work with you or me for change. We acknowledge we certainly can do better. And we are asking for your help. Let’s work together. Let us, the City of Denver, the people of Colorado, be the light of change.”

“Let us unite and show the rest of the country what it means to stand as one community against injustice. Not only the injustices that we saw in Minneapolis, but also the injustice of violence that we see in our community, the violence that disproportionately affects people of color, and young people in our city,” Pazen said. “We, the police department, certainly cannot do this alone. Please. Please. Let’s work together to ride around, and keep the people of this city, safe. Thank you.”

