DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock urged people who participated in the George Floyd death protests to go get tested for COVID-19 next weekend, saying they may have been exposed to the virus.
“One of the things that we have always been careful to say is that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. And we did see and have witnessed people demonstrate in our community peacefully, as well as after hours when it’s not so peaceful — without face coverings,” Mayor Hancock stated Sunday. “And so we want to remind everyone, and invite you, next weekend — Friday Saturday Sunday — go down to the Pepsi center, and get tested for COVID-19 for free.”
Free testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It is quick, It is painless and at least we can use that opportunity to make sure that we continue to blunt the spread of the coronavirus,” Hancock stated.
For more information testing in Denver, click here.
RELATED: 83 People Arrested, One Gun Seized In Denver Saturday Night During George Floyd Death Protests