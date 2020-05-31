DENVER (CBS4) – The weather pattern remains unchanged across Colorado as a big ridge of high pressure dominates the region. That means the weather today will be a lot like it was yesterday.
By this afternoon high temperatures should climb well into the 70s in the mountains with 80s and 90s for the eastern plains and western slope. It’ll even be warm above tree line with 40s and 50s up there.
There is plenty of low-level moisture in the atmosphere and when combined with daytime heating we will see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few spots could see locally heavy rainfall. There is a very small chance for a severe storm or two in extreme northern and northeast Colorado.
Looking ahead it is more of the same for the first week of June. At this time we really do not see any major changes to the weather pattern through this extended forecast.