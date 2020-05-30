BANDING TOGETHERDon't miss the fundraising concert on CBS4 and CBSN Denver tonight!
DENVER (CBS4) – Two people were injured in separate shootings overnight in Denver.

Denver police responded to Denver Health after a person walked into the emergency room after being shot. The person had non-life threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting happened in the 1700 block of North Grant Street.

Police also responded to the 1300 block of North Julian Street on a shooting. An adult male was shot several times. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information in either case.

