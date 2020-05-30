DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is planning to reopen soon now that that City of Denver has approved its variance request. The approval was handed down on Friday and now the request moves on to the state.
“We are excited to reopen this 124-year-old nonprofit organization and provide our community with a safe, enjoyable experience that generations have enjoyed through some of Colorado’s most challenging times,” said Bert Vescolani, the zoo’s president and CEO.
On your next visit to the zoo, you’ll see limited lines, enhanced sanitation procedures and masks will be encouraged to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Daily attendance will also be capped with timed entries and foot traffic will only be allowed in one-way directions.
The zoo hasn’t set a specific date for its first day back open yet and won’t be able to do so until they get the green light from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Earlier this month, zoo officials told CBS4 that the extended closure due to COVID-19 has proved to be very difficult for the zoo. They said every day without guests means hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue.
The Denver Zoo continues to push for donations to support the more than 3,000 animals who call it home. For more information, visit denverzoo.org/support/donate/.