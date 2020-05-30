BANDING TOGETHERDon't miss the fundraising concert on CBS4 and CBSN Denver tonight!
Filed Under:Colfax Avenue, Colorado News, Denver News, George Floyd Death Protests, Molotov Cocktail, Riots, West Colfax Avenue


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city crews are cleaning up at the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park after a protester threw a Molotov cocktail at it overnight. It happened during the rioting which was happening following the peaceful protesting of the George Floyd death in Minnesota.

The McNichols Building is participating in the Light It Blue campaign for prostate cancer awareness.

The McNichols Building is participating in the Light It Blue campaign for prostate cancer awareness. (credit: CBS)

Molotov cocktails were also thrown at a dumpster and it lit up in flames. Another was thrown in a city trash basket and caused another fire.

Copter4 video showed a dumpster on fire in Denver overnight after someone threw a molotov cocktail in it. (credit: CBS)

As a result of the second night of violence and arrests, the city enacted a curfew that will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday nights starting at 8 p.m.

For complete coverage of the protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of George Floyd visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota. 

