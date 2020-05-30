Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city crews are cleaning up at the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park after a protester threw a Molotov cocktail at it overnight. It happened during the rioting which was happening following the peaceful protesting of the George Floyd death in Minnesota.
Molotov cocktails were also thrown at a dumpster and it lit up in flames. Another was thrown in a city trash basket and caused another fire.
As a result of the second night of violence and arrests, the city enacted a curfew that will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday nights starting at 8 p.m.
