By Michael Abeyta
(CBS4) – Friday night in Denver turned violent after a full day of peaceful protesting by people mourning the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Protesters run from tear gas fired by police during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Denver. This was the second day of protests in Denver, with more demonstrations planned for the weekend. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Protesters run from tear gas fired by police late Friday night in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

“Last night I had tears in my eyes looking at the destruction,” said Denver civil Rights leader Alvertis Simmons.

Alvertis Simmons (credit: CBS)

Tay Anderson, a leader in Black Lives Matter Denver, agrees saying, “Man I’m disappointed.” He told people Friday to remain peaceful. He says some people with a different agenda didn’t care. As a result, many of the Black Lives Matter protesters paid the price. He says women and children got unintentionally caught up in the fracas.

“No one should have unintentionally gassed or rubber bullet shot,” he said.

Tay Anderson (credit: CBS)

Anderson says those rioters hijacked a peaceful protest and silenced black voices.

“It’s heartbreaking, disgusting but it’s also just something that I’m furious about,” he said.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Alvertis Simmons.

“You cannot have a black movement with 100 white people in front of it saying Black Lives Matter and then they go and destroy the community! No, no, no, no, no. Black folks understand that that was a black man that died, and we care about whites and we want them to come, but we don’t want them to hijack this event,” said Simmons.

Both leaders say this movement is about peace and justice and dismantling racism in America. They do not want people destroying the city in the name of black people.

“Bring your love and bring your heart and bring any form of humanity that you have,” said Simmons.

Anderson says, “If you’re not going to adhere to the demands of the black community, those that are impacted, then this is not the protest for you.” He adds, “Now we’re the people who have to face the unintended consequences.”

