DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another very warm day across Colorado with afternoon high temperatures running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal in most locations. It will be down right hot on the southeast plains with mid 90’s expected in places like Lamar and La Junta.
A plume of moisture located over eastern Utah early Saturday will move through the region today. It will combine with daytime heating to create scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain, small hail and cloud-to-ground lightning will be possible.
Parts of north-central Colorado, from Denver to the Wyoming state line, will have the potential for a few storms to reach severe limits. That means hail could grow to an inch or larger in size and wind speeds could top 58 mph. While not likely we must always watch severe thunderstorms because they can and occasionally do produce funnel clouds or tornadoes.
As we wrap up May on Sunday and turn the calendar to June it will be more of the same on Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be running above normal and we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms just about each and every afternoon over the next five days.