DENVER (CBS4) – Perhaps the most disturbing image during Thursday’s protest in Denver over the police killing of George Floyd happened on a street outside Colorado’s capitol when a driver plowed intentionally into a man who had briefly gotten onto the hood and knocked him to the ground, nearly running him over.
It happened on Broadway at the intersection with Colfax Avenue. In video of the incident, the black SUV is trying to drive down Broadway but is hindered by a small assembled group of people in the street. One person refuses to budge and tries to face down the car, and another person gets on the hood then quickly jumps off. As the man is taking a few steps back towards the group, the SUV turns back towards the man and plows into him.
The man falls forward and lands awkwardly on the ground but somehow avoids getting his legs run over. He didn’t appear to have serious injuries.
Members of the crowd then run at the SUV but it turns again and speeds off down Broadway.
So far police haven’t released any information about a possible investigation into the incident.
For complete coverage of the protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of George Floyd visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.
Play stupid games win stupid prizes.
Too bad he got off with no injuries.