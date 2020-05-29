



— Gov. Jared Polis said he was “absolutely shocked” by acts of violence that occurred during protests in Denver Thursday night, and urged demonstrators to “turn their anger into advocacy and action.”

“I share the immense anguish we all feel about the unjust murder of George Floyd. But let me be clear, senseless violence will never be healed by more violence,” Gov. Polis stated.

Shots were fired Thursday afternoon near the Colorado Capitol, just as protesters were leaving to march through the streets. Protesters blocked traffic on Lincoln Street and Broadway, and some even marched across Interstate 25 at 23rd Avenue.

A woman driving through the protesters near the Capitol was surrounded — and video shows the SUV turning back toward the demonstrators and hitting one man, before taking off.

Later in the night, angry demonstrators smashed out the windows and windshields of a Colorado State Patrol cruiser and other vehicles.

Graffiti was also spray painted on the steps of the Capitol and on walls.

Police took several people into custody and had to throw flash-bang devices in the street to disperse some of the crowd late in the night. They also used pepper spray or pepper balls to keep the crowd under control.

“Tonight is a very sad night for our state,” Polis stated. “While we are still uncovering all of the facts about what took place, a protest regarding the killing of George Floyd devolved into vandalism and violence, and I was absolutely shocked by video evidence of a motorist attempting to run over a protestor.”

“Coloradans are better than this,” Polis stated. “I share the immense anguish we all feel about the unjust murder of George Floyd. But let me be clear, senseless violence will never be healed by more violence. These are extremely difficult times for our state, country, and world. Now more than ever we need to lift each other up and do right by each other. I ask everyone to make their voice heard peacefully and to turn their anger into advocacy and action — never violence.”