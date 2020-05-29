



– It started small at the state Capitol, but the anger was large. The incident that triggered the response happened in another state, but the impact was evident in Colorado.

Using a megaphone, Denver School Board member Tay Anderson told the crowd, “This is what happens when you kill one of us. We organize and we get stronger. So who is winning? Let’s do it.”

From the state Capitol in downtown Denver, they headed to the City and County Building chanting, “Black lives matter! Black lives matter!”

The giant doors were shut as the demonstrators arrived with Anderson in the lead.

“We’re going to show them black lives matter then we are going to shut it down on the 16th Street Mall.”

But the call was to be peaceful, after a night filled with violence Thursday.

One demonstrator who has taken part told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “It was absolutely the scariest thing I’ve ever seen, but I had to get out of my house and be a part of it.”

Hundreds of demonstrators shouting, “Hands up! Don’t shoot!” marched down the 16th Street Mall then back to the state Capitol.

They recalled past incidents involving police and deaths of black people around the country. Some came for personal reasons.

One woman said she was there, “because my brother, when I was 16 years old, was killed by the police.”

A young white woman said, “I have the privilege because of the color of my skin, the police won’t harm me.”

This march concluded at the Greek Amphitheater with thoughts for those who have died in a moment of silence.

But a short time later it was clear this was not over. Protesters and police faced off at 14th and Broadway. SWAT team members in camouflage uniforms joined other Denver police officers who were carrying nonlethal weapons.

