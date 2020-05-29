Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Although the summer ozone season doesn’t officially start until June 1, weather conditions are already right for making poor air quality along Colorado’s Front Range. Very warm temperatures and light wind speeds will combine to allow pollution near the ground to essentially “cook” in our daytime heat, which leads to the production of ozone gas.
There is an Ozone Alert in effect until 4 p.m. Friday that includes Denver, Greeley, Boulder, Fort Collins and Castle Rock. With a similar forecast in store over the next few days we could see additional advisories issued.
High ground-levels of ozone can trigger asthma attacks and cause acute respiratory problems. Prolonged exposure can cause long-lasting lung damage. During an ozone alert it is best to avoid rigorous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.
There are several things you can do to help keep our air as clean as possible, one of which includes refueling your vehicle early in the morning or very late in the day. Click here to learn how you can take a few simple steps to better air.