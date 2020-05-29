Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Two helicopters flew over the George Floyd protests in Denver on Thursday night — Copter4 and the Denver Police Department’s helicopter. After hours of protests and the helicopter flying above, someone in the Capitol Hill neighborhood started shining a bright green laser light at Copter4, obstructing the camera and the pilot.
Such an action is dangerous and also illegal under federal law. It can be punished with prison time.
Police said they dispatched a unit to a home where the laser may have come from. As of Friday morning it wasn’t clear if any arrest was made.
Earlier this year CBS4 reported that helicopters belonging to Flight for Life crews were being hit by lasers from the ground almost every night in flights across Colorado.