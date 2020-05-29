WATCH LIVEFollow today's Colorado protest of the George Floyd death on CBSN Denver
DENVER (CBS4) — Protesters returned to the Colorado Capitol in Denver on Friday. Protests turned violent Thursday night  — three officers were hurt and 13 people were arrested.

Copter4 flew over the Capitol at 11:40 a.m. Friday as protesters began to gather. By 12:30 p.m., dozens of people had gathered.

(credit: CBS)

Officials announced the Capitol would close early and employees would be going home at 2 p.m., in an effort to avoid the protests.

Just after noon, RTD announced it was suspending all bus and rail service in and out of downtown.

