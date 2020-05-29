COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Every high school graduation is special but few are as unique as the one that took place Friday at Copper Mountain. It was commencement, Colorado ski country style.

Fourteen graduates of The Peak School in Frisco attended their ceremony at the resort, but this was unlike any other they’ve had before.

Students and their family got to ride the Super Bee chairlift at Copper Mountain Resort all the way to the top. That’s where the head of their school handed out diplomas.

To respect social distancing guidelines, they were in a basket on the end of what else, some skis.

“I thought it was a great way to graduate,” said Will Bird.

He wasn’t concerned about graduation when the pandemic first started but as time went on, he had faith his school would make whatever they did special.

His favorite part of the ceremony on Friday was completely unexpected, “Honestly probably losing my hat. That will make sure I remember it.”

Between the mountain views and losing his hat on the lift, the ceremony was definitely something neither he nor his mom Martha Bird will never forget. Even though he did eventually get his hat back.

“Peak School is just an awesome experience for these kids and the teachers are so caring to come up with this for their graduation. I mean, it’s amazing,” said Martha.

This ceremony was planned to exhibit the unity between the community and the resort in Summit County.