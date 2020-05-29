DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for several days in a row with pretty similar weather around the state thanks to a big ridge of high pressure sitting over the region. Each day will bring high temperatures that are several degrees above normal and each afternoon will produce scattered showers and storms.
We do have an air quality issue today along Colorado’s Front Range urban corridor with high levels of ozone. There is an advisory in effect until mid-afternoon.
Thunderstorm chances over the next few days will vary between 30 and 60 percent as plumes of moisture pivot across the state. Of the next three days right now it looks like Saturday will have the highest and most concentrated threat for storms.
Most storms will stay below severe limits meaning winds under 58 mph and hail less than one inch. But all storms are dangerous regardless of their strength because they contain lightning.
High temperatures for the next 3-5 days will mostly be in the 80’s across eastern and western Colorado with some places occasionally popping into the lower and middle 90’s, such as in the Grand Valley and the Arkansas River Valley. The high country will be in the 60’s and 70’s with a few places near 80 degrees.