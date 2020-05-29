Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Because of the violent nature of protests outside the Colorado State Capitol on Thursday night, the Colorado House will not convene on Friday or Saturday. State lawmakers had just returned to work this week after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close mid-session.
House leaders said they would not return to the House chambers to leave space for expected protests that are expected to again take place in Denver on Friday and Saturday. They called for peaceful protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota rather than vandalism and violence.
For complete coverage of the situation in Minneapolis visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.)