BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– As the University of Colorado gets ready to welcome student/athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts, Athletic Director Rick George sounds encouraged that the Buffs will be playing college athletics this fall.
“It would be foolish for us not to learn a lot during this time and I think we’ve done that,” said George. “We have to learn to communicate differently, we’ve learned how to be resilient and how to be nimble when we really don’t know the scenario we need to be ready for. I am more optimistic today than I was the last time we talked about there being sports in the fall.”
There are several reasons for George’s optimism: One the school’s recent plan to have student back on campus taking classes this fall. Two, the continued efforts of professional leagues like the NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA to bring sports back.
The first challenge for George and the athletic department will be welcoming those athletes back in 2 weeks who want to partake in voluntary workouts on campus.
“There are 133 student athletes who are already here (in the Boulder area) and I think that encompasses every sport we have,” said George. “What we want to do is be thoughtful about how we bring people back. We’re working through those processes like different hours, different gyms and number of people. But the key thing is to sanitize the areas in between workouts and groups and to have masks and things like that.”