(CBS4) – Many businesses are now switching to virtual events because of the coronavirus. Here are some fun activities for you and your family to enjoy this weekend!
If you have ever wanted to try your hand at the art of comedy, then this first event is for you! Voodoo Comedy is offering online classes that will hone your improv or joke-writing skills. The group also hosts free virtual comedy shows on Friday nights.
The Children’s Museum of Denver is currently closed, but staff created a Facebook group to help children expand their minds at home. “Museum Fun 101″ guides kids through activities like making a nature journal or cooking vegan pancakes. There are different activities for children of all ages. Join the Facebook group to participate.
With music venues closed, musicians are in need of some support. This Saturday, CBS4 is sponsoring a concert for the Colorado Music Relief Fund. “Banding Together” includes Colorado-based musicians like The Lumineers and Nathaniel Rateliff, as well as other big names like Dave Matthews and The Avett Brothers. You can watch the concert starting at 6 p.m. on CBS4 and CBSN Denver.