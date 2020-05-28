Comments
(CBS4) – The popular Maroon Bells Scenic Area near Aspen will open for tourists this summer, but there will be some changes for those visiting Maroon Lake. There will be a cap on the number of people allowed by car to the area around the lake, which is regarded as the most photographed place in the state due to the 14,000-foot Maroon Bells peaks as the backdrop.
(CBS4) – The popular Maroon Bells Scenic Area near Aspen will open for tourists this summer, but there will be some changes for those visiting Maroon Lake. There will be a cap on the number of people allowed by car to the area around the lake, which is regarded as the most photographed place in the state due to the 14,000-foot Maroon Bells peaks as the backdrop.
Officials from the White River National Forest says they will implement a reservation system. People will be able to access it on June 2.
Cars will be allowed on Maroon Bells Road starting June 8 and the shuttle to the lake will start up at the end of June.