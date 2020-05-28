DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis announced the service for members of the Colorado National Guard will be extended through mid-August here in Colorado.
The governor says the help from the National Guard has been crucial during this crisis over the last few months. Among their duties is helping with testing at senior living centers across the state.
The governor said there continues to be some encouraging data when it comes to COVID-19 cases in Colorado.
He said it comes down to our actions to help keep it that way.
“We don’t know, scientists don’t know, health officials don’t know, if the worst is ahead of us or behind us, that will frankly that will largely depend depend on your behavior, on how well people wear masks in public, and how people avoid large groups and social interactions: say at home when you can,” Polis stated.