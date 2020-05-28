LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) – Authorities in Colorado have arrested a man after he reportedly told police he was attempting to create a healthy meth substance with acai berries in his garage.
No methamphetamine was actually found, but police believe the man had the capability for producing the drug. The Longmont Times-Call reported that Craig William Rogers was arrested on suspicion of controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was released from custody Wednesday on a $15,000 bond. Booking documents do not indicate if Rogers has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The investigation is ongoing.
