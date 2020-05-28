Comments
FLORENCE, Colo. (AP) – Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped a minimum-security federal prison camp in southern Colorado. The Pueblo Chieftain reports 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez and 42-year-old Raul Guzman were noticed missing during Wednesday morning’s inmate count at the Federal Bureau of Prisons facility south of Florence.
FLORENCE, Colo. (AP) – Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped a minimum-security federal prison camp in southern Colorado. The Pueblo Chieftain reports 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez and 42-year-old Raul Guzman were noticed missing during Wednesday morning’s inmate count at the Federal Bureau of Prisons facility south of Florence.
A prison spokeswoman says the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been notified. Investigators have not said how the men escaped. Rodriguez was serving a 6-year sentence out of Kansas, and Guzman was serving a 10-year sentence out of Northern California. Both were convicted of distributing methamphetamine.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)