



— A woman in Georgia was “literally in shock” after a turtle went flying across the highway and through her windshield, nearly striking her brother in the face.

Latonya Lark was driving northbound on Harry S. Truman Parkway in Savannah on May 19 with her brother, Kevin Grant, in the front passenger seat, when “out of nowhere, something comes flying” at them.

“I saw out of the corner of my eye what I thought was a brick,” she told CNN. “I told my brother, ‘Oh my God there’s a brick flying across the highway.’ No sooner than I said that, it impacted my vehicle. It scared me so bad, it sounded like a bomb went off and glass went all over my brother.”

The turtle was stuck halfway through the windshield. Lark said if she hadn’t slowed down when she did, it might have gone entirely through the windshield and hit her brother in the face, “probably decapitating him.”

“I just remember shielding myself while my sister screamed my name,” Grant told CNN. “After the turtle hit the glass, she was literally in shock and kept driving. I was the one covered in blood and telling her to calm down and call 911.”

Fortunately, Grant only suffered from minor cuts from the broken glass.

Lark and Grant think another driver must have struck the turtle, causing it to fly back towards their car.

“Whoever hit that turtle, they had to have been flying,” Lark told WSAV.

The turtle, which initially survived the crash, was taken to Oatland Island Wildlife Center, where it succumbed to its injuries.