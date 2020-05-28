COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The judge has pushed back the preliminary hearing for Letecia Stauch, the Colorado Springs woman who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch. Letecia Stauch must still appear in court on June 5, but the judge has said they will address other issues — like attorney access to Stauch.
Attorneys for Letecia Stauch have filed a motion asking the court to consider releasing her on bond. The motion calls for an order granting attorneys video access to Stauch — or to otherwise grant Stauch a bond “so that she is able to have video and phone access with counsel from the safety of her home.”
The motion acknowledged the option for attorneys to visit Stauch in person, but claimed it is too dangerous — due to how contagious the virus is.
Gannon was reported missing in late January from the Colorado Springs area. His body was found in Florida on March 18.
Letecia Stauch faces a charge of first-degree murder with intent and deliberation, plus eight other “crime of violence” sentencing enhancer charges.