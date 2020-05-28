DENVER(CBS)- A morning surge of cooler air and moisture backing into the Front Range from the north/northeastern corner of the state fired up rare early morning thunderstorms from Weld down into Elbert counties. Heavy rain and lighting greeted folk from Fort Morgan down to Byers from 4am through 7am Thursday morning.
The morning convection pushed a brief shot of cloud cover over the Denver metro area for few hours early on.
As the day goes on we will see clearing during the late morning into the early afternoon. Then with the heat of the day there will be a few isolated thunderstorms firing up in the mountains and the eastern plains. With some of the storms east of Denver lasting into the night.
On the weather map we are watching a ridge of high pressure centered over Las Vegas that will slowly move into the southern Rockies for Friday into the weekend.
This will bring in warmer temperatures while at the same time moisture will override the ridge and bring in a better chance for afternoon storms through the weekend.