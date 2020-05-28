(CBS4)– Super Bowl 50 is a bright spot that Denver Broncos fans have held on to in order to get them through some recent tough times. There’s one young fan who didn’t remember the game at all, that is until recently.

Nathan Barkocy lives in New Mexico but is a lifelong Broncos fan.

“Since day one,” he said.

He’s watched them through good and bad times with one exception; Super Bowl 50.

In 2016, Nathan was in high school. He was also a nationally ranked cyclist. He was training with his team when he was hit by a car, right as the Broncos were making their magical run. He was in a coma for two weeks and in the hospital for months.

“The Super Bowl happened while I was in the ICU and so I obviously don’t remember any of it,” he said.

Eventually Nathan was sent to Craig Hospital in Englewood, also the home of the headquarters of his beloved Broncos. Initially he was in pretty bad shape and half of his body was paralyzed. He went through a lot of rehab and was able to walk out of Craig Hospital. When he was there, a lot of people bought him Broncos gear so he would know they won the Super Bowl, but he doesn’t remember the game at all.

“Some of my first memories at Craig was like, I would wake up in my bed and I’d be wearing a Broncos Super Bowl 50 Champions shirt,” said Nathan.

That’s why during the safer-at-home order his family threw him a Super Bowl party and watched the game. Finally, he got to see what Broncos fans got to savor four years ago. He says it was better than he ever could have imagined.

“Oh man, it was so cool. It was still cool to see everything play out,” said Nathan.

Nathan says there’s only one thing he wants now, for a Broncos player to tell his girlfriend that he’s the biggest Broncos fan in New Mexico. Hopefully someone will reach out.