4-Star Football Recruit Aidan Keanaaina Celebrates Graduation With Impressive Wakeboarding DisplayThe video has caught the attention of the Mullen High School grad's future coaches at Notre Dame.

'More Optimistic Today': CU Athletic Director Rick George Encouraged About Fall Sports OutlookAs the University of Colorado gets ready to welcome student/athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts, Athletic Director Rick George sounds encouraged that the Buffs will be playing college athletics this fall.

CU Boulder Engineering Students Transform NBA Players Warm Up While On The BenchWhen the Milwaukee Bucks take the court, they can thank several students from the University of Colorado for the best home court advantage in the NBA.

Years After Coma, Lifelong Broncos Fan Finally Sees His Team Win Super Bowl 50Super Bowl 50 is a bright spot that Broncos fans have held on to in order to get them through tough times. There's one fan who didn't remember the game at all ... until recently.

Stats Show Phillip Lindsay, Christian McCaffrey Among The NFL's Most Explosive RunnersWhen you think of the most explosive runners in the NFL, it should come as no surprise that Phillip Lindsay is near the top of the list.

Nathan MacKinnon Hopes To Lead Avs To The Stanley Cup Under New Playoff FormatHockey is coming back and Nathan Mackinnon is feeling like a kid in a candy store. The NHL announced on Tuesday its plans to resume play under a 24-team playoff format.