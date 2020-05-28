Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A new drive-in is opening in Loveland. But it will only be open for six weeks.
The Loveland Drive-In pop-up will be located near the outlet shops and will also serve as a fundraiser for the Thompson Education Foundation.
The suggested donation is $20 per vehicle. Movies will be shown three days a week with social distancing guidelines in place.
LINK: Loveland Drive-In