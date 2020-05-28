Comments
(CBS4) — More than 95% of renters in Colorado paid their May rent in full by the end of the month. That’s up from April – when 91% of renters were able to make the payment.
(CBS4) — More than 95% of renters in Colorado paid their May rent in full by the end of the month. That’s up from April – when 91% of renters were able to make the payment.
The Colorado Apartment Association says that makes it clear the industry is finding a way to help renters since the pandemic started.
RELATED: Protesters Dressed As Grim Reaper Warn Against Reopening Businesses, Ending Protection From Eviction