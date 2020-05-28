DENVER (CBS4)– Tucked away behind Hungarian Freedom Park off of Speer Boulevard, is a building that looks like it belongs in Taos instead of Denver. A Pueblo Revival style building built by Burt Rhodes, the chief architect for Gates Rubber Company, Carmen Court was once a single family residence but is now a condo complex.

Neighbors say it is still a beloved part of the area.

“It’s almost exactly the way it was when it was built in the 1920s,” said Lisa Purdy.

That may not be the case much longer. The owners of the condos have agreed to sell the building and the land to a developer who plans to demolish the building and build a senior living community. Some neighbors don’t like the plan.

“It’s hard to understand how putting a five-story luxury senior living memory care facility in there will enhance the neighborhood,” said neighbor Malcolm Murray.

Neighbors Murray, Purdy and Sarah McCarthy have submitted a landmark application with the city to protect the building. That would prevent the demolition and construction slated to take place.

One of the condo owners Katie Sisk said she and the other owners want to sell their property because maintenance of such an old building is expensive.

“We did not seek historical designation” she said.

They are looking for a way to protect themselves in these uncertain financial times.

“I never thought I would be in this position,” Sisk said. “This is my only asset.”

Her neighbors say the move was not intended to upset the condo owners or their plans. They understand where the condo owners are coming from and are willing to work with them to find a mutually beneficial solution.

“Our goal right now is to find an alternative that would meet their needs” said Purdy.

Sisk said she thinks the law that allows them to suspend the sale is unfair because it is preventing her and the other condo owners from selling their own private property.

“There have been many missteps and not acknowledging ownership rights to sell to who they choose to,” Sisk said.

She has a warning for homeowners in Denver, “This could happen to anybody at any point.”

The City of Denver has 90 days to respond to the submission. In the meantime, the neighbors are in mediation trying to find a solution that satisfies everyone involved.