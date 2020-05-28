Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Labor Day won’t be the same this year in Denver now that organizers have announced the cancellation of the A Taste of Colorado festival. The festival was supposed to have taken place on Sept. 5-7.
“As we continue our work to build an economically resilient center city, we do not take this cancellation lightly. Our primary focus continues to be what is most important during this time — the health and safety of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Downtown Denver Partnership wrote on their website.
The festival has taken place in downtown Denver for the past 37 years. There are no plans to rescheule 2020’s event.