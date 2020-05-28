Comments
(CBS4) – A third King Soopers worker with coronavirus has died. Very few details about the employee have been released, but it is known that they worked at a manufacturing facility in the bakery division. CBS4 has reached out to the union for more details.
Two other King Soopers employees who worked at the grocery store on 9th and Corona Street in Denver also passed away.
James Mckay, 75, was a father of four and worked for King Soopers for 14 years.
Randy Narvaez worked at King Soopers for 30 years and was an avid Denver Broncos fan. He is survived by his daughter.
Someone needs to look into King Soopers. They say they are implementing measures but they are not. Store cleaning is not happening. Crowd control non existent. I know I use to work for them. I felt so unsafe I had to leave.