By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – In an effort to keep kids active this summer, UnitedHealthcare of Colorado donated a new bike and helmet to every 5th grader at Doull Elementary School. The 66 bikes were distributed to each student at the culmination of their 5th grade continuation drive-thru parade on Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

“I’m going to be riding it all summer and I’m happy very happy” 5th grader Jovan Hernandez told CBS4.

Denver Broncos Right Tackle Ja’Wuan James partnered with UnitedHealthcare to create a motivational video for the class, encouraging them to stay healthy over the summer.

(credit: CBS)

“This is really cool, a good opportunity. It’s been a hard time for staying home and not seeing each other,” said Jacob Jaszczyk after receiving a bike.

UnitedHealthcare of Colorado is encouraging children to be active and healthy this summer. CEO Marc Neely said the coronavirus has changed a lot of things, including our normal day-to-day routines. The bike giveaway aims to tackle the growing epidemic of childhood obesity.

