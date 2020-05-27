Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – In an effort to keep kids active this summer, UnitedHealthcare of Colorado donated a new bike and helmet to every 5th grader at Doull Elementary School. The 66 bikes were distributed to each student at the culmination of their 5th grade continuation drive-thru parade on Wednesday.
“I’m going to be riding it all summer and I’m happy very happy” 5th grader Jovan Hernandez told CBS4.
Denver Broncos Right Tackle Ja’Wuan James partnered with UnitedHealthcare to create a motivational video for the class, encouraging them to stay healthy over the summer.
“This is really cool, a good opportunity. It’s been a hard time for staying home and not seeing each other,” said Jacob Jaszczyk after receiving a bike.
UnitedHealthcare of Colorado is encouraging children to be active and healthy this summer. CEO Marc Neely said the coronavirus has changed a lot of things, including our normal day-to-day routines. The bike giveaway aims to tackle the growing epidemic of childhood obesity.