MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – You may soon have to pay a fee when the Manitou Incline trail reopens in Manitou Springs. The popular mile-long, extremely steep stairs lead to the Barr Trail on Pikes Peak.
CBS4 partner KKTV reported that Nancy Fortuin, Manitou’s mayor pro tem, said “this is really the first time that we’ve had the right staff to fully address it with our partners in Colorado Springs as well as the Forest Service.”
The Manitou Springs City Council met Tuesday night to talk about reopening the Incline with new guidelines and all members voted to push the new plan forward. The Incline has been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Any changes must be made in cooperation with the City of Colorado Springs and the U.S. Forest Service, and the virus has given officials an opportunity to study a situation they were hoping to address soon anyway.
