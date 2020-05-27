Phillip Lindsay Is A More Explosive Runner Than Christian McCaffreyWhen you think of the most explosive runners in the NFL, it should come as no surprise that Phillip Lindsay, who earned the nickname the “Tasmanian Devil” at Denver South High School, heads the list.

Super Bowl 50 Party Celebrates Victory Years After Life-Long Broncos Fan Wakes From ComaSuper Bowl 50 is a bright spot that Denver Broncos fans have held on to in order to get them through some recent tough times. There’s one young fan who didn't remember the game at all, that is until recently.

Nathan MacKinnon Hopes To Lead Avs To The Stanley Cup Under The New Playoff FormatHockey is coming back and Nathan Mackinnon is feeling like a kid in a candy store. The NHL announced on Tuesday its plans to resume play under a 24-team playoff format.

Can Virtual Reality Help Sports Fans Experience Game Day In A Post COVID-19 World?Sports are returning, though the stands remain empty as public health officials advise against large gatherings. Can virtual reality help?

Burton Cancels 2021 Snowboard Championships In VailBurton Snowboards announced a competition slated for March 1-6, 2021 has been canceled because of ongoing coronavirus pandemic concerns.

CBS Sports To Highlight Unforgettable Sports Stories With New '60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories' SeriesThe six-part series will begin on Saturday, May 30th highlighting 18 stories from past 60 Minutes episodes.