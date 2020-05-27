CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) — With the re-opening of our Colorado communities, HealthONE is convening a panel of experts to discuss this next phase of “Safer at Home” and what it means for you and your families’ health.

On Thursday, May 28, from 4-4:45 p.m., experts Reginald Washington, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for PSL/Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, and John Hammer, MD., Rose Medical Center Infectious Disease specialist, will discuss such topics as:

  • Practicing avoidance to virus exposure inside and outside your home
  • Testing for the virus and antibodies
  • Considerations in seeking medical/surgical and Emergency Room care
  • Talking to children about the pandemic; safety for our little ones; school and day care

There will be an opportunity to ask questions of our experts. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please send it to: website@healthonecares.com

The registration password, if needed, is 5280.

