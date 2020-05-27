Comments
(CBS4) — With the re-opening of our Colorado communities, HealthONE is convening a panel of experts to discuss this next phase of “Safer at Home” and what it means for you and your families’ health.
On Thursday, May 28, from 4-4:45 p.m., experts Reginald Washington, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for PSL/Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, and John Hammer, MD., Rose Medical Center Infectious Disease specialist, will discuss such topics as:
- Practicing avoidance to virus exposure inside and outside your home
- Testing for the virus and antibodies
- Considerations in seeking medical/surgical and Emergency Room care
- Talking to children about the pandemic; safety for our little ones; school and day care
There will be an opportunity to ask questions of our experts. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please send it to: website@healthonecares.com
The registration password, if needed, is 5280.