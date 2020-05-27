Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (AP) – A man is dead after an apparent shootout with police officers outside a city building in Thornton. Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night after an officer found a suspicious man in the parking lot at the Infrastructure Maintenance Center at around 11 p.m.
They say the initial investigation found that the man and police officers exchanged shots and a handgun was found at the scene. No officers were hurt.
The shooting is being investigated by other law enforcement agencies from the area.
