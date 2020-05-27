DINOSAUR, Colo. (CBS4) – Following guidance from national and local health officials, Dinosaur National Monument announced it will reopen access to campgrounds, backcountry and river use on June 7. The National Park Service is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
River Trips will resume, including daily trips through Split Mountain Canyon and multi-day trips on the Green and Yampa rivers. Officials have set dates for most river trips for the 2020 season. Remaining river permits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through Recreation.gov.
The park will charge camping fees. Drinking water and restrooms will be available for campers at Split Mountain, Green River, Echo Park, Deerlodge Park, and Gates of Lodore. Rainbow Park Campground will also reopen, with vault toilets and no drinking water.
Free permits are required for backcountry camping, starting June 7. Officials say campers will need to be familiar with the monument’s backcountry regulations and know where they will enter, exit, and camp before requesting a permit. To request a backcountry permit, call (435) 781-7700 x 0 from 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
All monument roads and trails are open. Restrooms are available in all developed campgrounds; along the Harpers Corner Road at most scenic overlooks, and at the Canyon Visitor Center front patio in Colorado; and along the Cub Creek Road at Josie’s Cabin, Split Mountain Boat Ramp, and at the top of the Fossil Discovery Trail near the Quarry Exhibit Hall parking lot in Utah.