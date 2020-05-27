DENVER (CBS4) – People who live in Denver may hear gunshots on Wednesday as Denver police calibrate their gunshot detection system. Officers will conduct live-gunfire tests in several locations around downtown and Capitol Hill between 4 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
DPD’s gunshot detection system, called ShotSpotter, uses a network of acoustic sensors to detect when and where a gun is fired. Less than a minute after a gun is fired, officers say ShotSpotter notifies 911 dispatchers.
“By quickly notifying police with detailed information, the system helps to speed police response, has the potential to save the lives of shooting victims, increases weapons-related arrests, and enhances neighborhood safety,” the Denver Police Department stated.
During the tests, Denver police will use a bullet trap to ensure public safety. Officers say no bullets will be fired into the air or ground, and there is no danger to the public.
The ShotSpotter system is part of DPD’s gun violence reduction strategy. Officers still encourage the community to report sounds of gunfire by calling 720-913-2000.