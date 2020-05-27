DENVER (CBS4) — Work began Wednesday on what will be Denver’s largest mural. The 28,680 square foot mural called “Interwoven” is being painted on Bannock Street between 14th Avenue and Colfax Avenue.
“Interwoven” combines mountains, our Colorado blue sky and colorful stripes, symbolizing the city’s diversity.
The mural is the creation of artists Pat Milbery and Andre Rodriguez of the So-Gnar Creative Division.
“With a pinwheel and sundial design at the center of the mural and its focal point, we create an energy of positive rotation to transition us out of these uncertain times,” said artist Pat Milbery.
“We are extremely excited to watch this mural unfold, particularly at this time when our city is dealing with COVID-19,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “The artwork will lift our spirits, remind us to celebrate life and maintain hope in a healthy future that allows us to physically come together as a community again.”
It will take the artists about two weeks — and 200 gallons of special paint — to complete the mural, weather permitting.
The city aims to reopen the stretch of Bannock Street afterwards for people who want to run, walk, and bike. Due to social distancing guidelines in place at this time, the city will not install trees, tables, chairs, umbrellas, or trash cans, until it is safe to encourage social gatherings.