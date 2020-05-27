GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A nurse who worked on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic has been released from the hospital, after fighting the virus herself for more than six weeks. Deb Hoffman, a licensed nurse at UCHealth Family Medicine Clinic in Greeley, battled COVID-19 at three area hospitals, spending more than 17 days on a ventilator.
It isn’t known where Hoffman contracted the virus from. However, she knew she needed treatment after being unable to shake a cough, and coming down with a 103-degree fever in April.
UCHealth says Hoffman was transported via ambulance to UCHealth Greeley Hospital for her first part of the battle. The was eventually transferred to the ICU at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, where she was placed on the ventilator.
More than two weeks later, she was transferred to Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins to start rehabilitation, including working on regaining her voice and becoming stronger physically.
Wednesday morning, the staff who helped her battle COVID-19 for so many weeks bid her farewell as she was discharged with a large sendoff. Staff from UCHealth gathered and lined the hallways to applaud her as she was leaving.
Though she is usually the one helping others, Hoffman thanked the staff at UCHealth for their assistance in her battle with COVID-19.