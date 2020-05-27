Comments
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4)– The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting all of us in unique and unusual ways. The Fort Morgan Library and Museum wants to document this nearly unparalleled time in history.
Area residents are asked to share their stories, photos and feelings as they experience the pandemic. Staff hope to record the responses, reactions and memories of residents for use in a future exhibit about the pandemic’s impact on Morgan County.
Residents are asked to send stories, photos, videos and other memories to Educator Kathleen Byrne: Kathleen.Byrne@cityoffortmorgan.com.
For more information, contact Byrne by email or call 970-542-4014.