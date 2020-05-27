Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County has extended the closure of a section of Clear Creek to water recreation. That means activities like swimming and tubing are off limits, even in Golden.
People have not been practicing social distancing at other water recreation areas like Boulder Creek where large crowds have been flocking to the rivers and streams to cool off.
The Clear Creek closure extends until June 25 and includes swimming, rafting, kayaking and tubing.