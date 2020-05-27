CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Cheyenne Frontier Days, Coronavirus

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Cheyenne Frontier Days has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history due to the coronavirus. Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said Wednesday that organizers decided the risk of spreading COVID-19 was too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit Cheyenne for Frontier Days in late July.

Cheyenne Frontier Days

(credit: CBS)

Frontier Days, billed as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, carried on through both world wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run festival of rodeo, music concerts, parades and other events.

Cheyenne Frontier Days

(credit: CBS)

A Frontier Days belt buckle is among the most coveted prizes in rodeo.

By MEAD GRUVER, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply