(CBS4) – A Palmer Lake police officer is facing charges after accidentally shooting a fellow officer on Memorial Day. Brian Saltzman and another officer were at a small gathering when the shooting happened, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Saltzman (credit: Douglas County)

The officer was hurt but is recovering.

Saltzman, 38, is facing second-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment charges. He has been with the department since 2016 and is now on administrative leave.

The Palmer Lake Police Department is very small, with two full-time officers and few other part-time officers.

