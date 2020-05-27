GOOD QUESTIONWho can spread COVID-19?
(CBS4) — Arapahoe Basin opened its slopes to roughly 600 lucky skiers and snowboarders Wednesday morning — with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

(credit: CBS)

The resort originally planned to take reservations, but the rush of eager visitors crashed their website Monday night and they held a lottery instead.

“Access to Arapahoe Basin, at this time, will be via a random drawing. We are only doing one day at a time,” officials announced on Twitter.

The drawing for Thursday was held Tuesday. If you want to ski on Friday, you must enter the drawing before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Gov. Jared Polis says now is the time to ski for the love of skiing — not for the tailgate or apres ski experience.

(credit: CBS)

Face coverings and social distancing are required at the resort.

(credit: CBS)

Lift hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

