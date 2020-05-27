(CBS4) — Arapahoe Basin opened its slopes to roughly 600 lucky skiers and snowboarders Wednesday morning — with strict social distancing guidelines in place.
The resort originally planned to take reservations, but the rush of eager visitors crashed their website Monday night and they held a lottery instead.
“Access to Arapahoe Basin, at this time, will be via a random drawing. We are only doing one day at a time,” officials announced on Twitter.
The drawing for Thursday was held Tuesday. If you want to ski on Friday, you must enter the drawing before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
If you would like to ski or ride on FRIDAY, MAY 29, you can enter the drawing by filling out a simple form between 7:00 and 9:00 PM MDT on Tongiht. You will be notified tomorrow morning if you get to ski Friday! Please follow the link to enter. https://t.co/OQkdtY8ewL pic.twitter.com/ybfNZXuhEE
— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) May 27, 2020
Gov. Jared Polis says now is the time to ski for the love of skiing — not for the tailgate or apres ski experience.
Face coverings and social distancing are required at the resort.
Lift hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.