DENVER (CBS)- We have a warm Wednesday to look forward to before a cool wave moves in late in the day. On the weather map Colorado is still between storm systems.
But, with the heat of the day and a cold front swinging in thunderstorms will begin to fire up in the mountains by midday. Before the front arrives temperatures will rise 5 to 8 degrees above normal for this time of year.
After 3 or 4 pm storms will begin moving from the mountains and foothills across the plains. Later in the evening stronger storms are expected on the plains with the possibility of brief heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.
The system will bring in cooler air for Thursday along with a few more isolated afternoon storms.
Into the weekend a strong ridge of high pressure will roll over the Rockies and get temperatures well up into the upper 80s to near 90 by Sunday. There will also be a flow of moisture from New Mexico bringing in good chances for late day storms each day.