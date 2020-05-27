DENVER (CBS4) – Firefighters from several agencies were working on a fire inside a north Denver elementary school Wednesday morning. A second alarm was confirmed by a spokesperson for Adams County Fire Rescue, the lead agency on the incident.
Firefighters were searching the inside of the building while attacking the fire, said Julie Browman of ACFR.
First reports of the fire were radioed in about 7:50 a.m.
Crews working a structure fire at 660 West 70th Ave, which is Valley View K-8 school. Crews doing a primary search as well as containing the fire. PIO will update.
— Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) May 27, 2020
The school, Valley View Elementary School, is part of the Mapleton Public Schools system. It is located at 660 70th Street and has been vacant for a year.
School officials said they were planning to rebuild on the school site this summer.
This school has been closed for over a year. It is slated for demolition.
The schools has NOT been closed due to the virus! Get your facts straight!