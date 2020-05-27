GOOD QUESTIONWho can spread COVID-19?
DENVER (CBS4) – Firefighters from several agencies were working on a fire inside a north Denver elementary school Wednesday morning. A second alarm was confirmed by a spokesperson for Adams County Fire Rescue, the lead agency on the incident.

Firefighters were searching the inside of the building while attacking the fire, said Julie Browman of ACFR.

First reports of the fire were radioed in about 7:50 a.m.

The school, Valley View Elementary School, is part of the Mapleton Public Schools system. It is located at 660 70th Street and has been vacant for a year.

School officials said they were planning to rebuild on the school site this summer.

  1. Tami says:
    May 27, 2020 at 8:39 am

    This school has been closed for over a year. It is slated for demolition.

  2. Julie says:
    May 27, 2020 at 8:36 am

    The schools has NOT been closed due to the virus! Get your facts straight!

