AULT, Colo. (CBS4) — A church in northern Weld County has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Polis and Jill Ryan, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment — for not allowing its congregation to meet.
High Plains Harvest Church in Ault, which is east of Fort Collins, is suing Polis and Ryan. The lawsuit claims it’s a violation of their First Amendment rights to gather and practice religion.
The church is also seeking a temporary restraining order against Polis and Ryan and prevention of the state from imposing criminal penalties for those who do choose to worship at the church.
“Today in Colorado it is perfectly legal for hundreds of shoppers to pack themselves cheek by jowl into a Lowe’s. But if 50 people meet to worship God in a small rural church, they do so at the risk of being fined and imprisoned,” the lawsuit states.
The governor’s office has said they will not comment on pending litigation.
